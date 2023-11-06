Amazon Black Friday 2023 Canada Deals Teased, New Start Date

Amazon Canada has officially unveiled its Black Friday event will start early this year, on Friday, November 17. This year’s event promises more days and deals than its predecessor, showcasing some of the year’s most competitive prices on select items it says.

Highlighted early deals on November 17 include:

The savings continue with Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event, beginning on Saturday, November 25, and concluding on Monday, November 27. Customers can anticipate:

A sneak peek into additional Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada:

Amazon is also introducing the “Amazon Giftmania Contest with Bret ‘The Giftman’ Hart” to mark the 10th anniversary of Prime’s launch in Canada. Prime members have a chance to win items from their gift list, with some even having the opportunity for in-person delivery by the iconic Canadian WWF wrestler. The contest runs until Friday, November 24.

The company’s newly launched Holiday Shop provides a platform for customers to find unique gifts for the festive season. Additionally, Amazon is emphasizing its support for small businesses, offering a curated Small Business Gift Guide and a dedicated Small Business Search filter.

We’ll have full coverage of all the Black Friday deals for 2023. Stay tuned!