Amazon Black Friday 2023 Canada Deals Teased, New Start Date

IIC Deals
4 seconds ago

amazon black friday

Amazon Canada has officially unveiled its Black Friday event will start early this year, on Friday, November 17. This year’s event promises more days and deals than its predecessor, showcasing some of the year’s most competitive prices on select items it says.

Highlighted early deals on November 17 include:

The savings continue with Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event, beginning on Saturday, November 25, and concluding on Monday, November 27. Customers can anticipate:

A sneak peek into additional Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada:

Amazon is also introducing the “Amazon Giftmania Contest with Bret ‘The Giftman’ Hart” to mark the 10th anniversary of Prime’s launch in Canada. Prime members have a chance to win items from their gift list, with some even having the opportunity for in-person delivery by the iconic Canadian WWF wrestler. The contest runs until Friday, November 24.

The company’s newly launched Holiday Shop provides a platform for customers to find unique gifts for the festive season. Additionally, Amazon is emphasizing its support for small businesses, offering a curated Small Business Gift Guide and a dedicated Small Business Search filter.

We’ll have full coverage of all the Black Friday deals for 2023. Stay tuned!

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Nintendo Black Friday Deals in Canada, Holiday Sales Revealed

Nintendo Canada has announced its Black Friday deals for 2023 and holiday sales as well. Starting from November 19, select retailers and the My Nintendo Store will present the following deals: Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Bundle: Priced at $449.99, this bundle includes the Nintendo Switch OLED console, a full game download of Super Smash...
IIC Deals
13 mins ago

Amazon Cuts Fire TV Devices, Eero Mesh Wi-Fi by Up to 57% Off

Amazon Canada has some sales on right now, slashing Fire TV devices, eero Wi-Fi mesh routers and more by up to 57% off. Check out what's on sale below: Fire TV Devices Alexa Voice Remote Pro (includes remote finder, TV controls, backlit buttons): -11% $39.99 (Original: $44.99) Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice...
IIC Deals
4 hours ago

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus has hit clearance pricing at Costco warehouses. Right now, the warehouse in Peterborough, Ontario, has the 128 iPhone 14 Plus down to $899.97. Any item ending in $0.97 at Costco means it’s on clearance and won’t be restocked once it sells out. The 128GB iPhone 14 Plus was priced at $1,249...
IIC Deals
3 days ago