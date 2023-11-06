Apple Says 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon Not Happening

Apple has officially confirmed that it will not be producing an Apple Silicon version of the 27-inch iMac, a decision following the discontinuation of its Intel-equipped counterpart in 2022.

The iPhone maker is channeling its efforts towards the 24-inch iMac, which debuted in early 2021 and recently received an upgrade with the new M3 processor.

In a statement to The Verge, Apple’s PR representative, Starlayne Meza, clarified the company’s direction. Apple is directing customers anticipating a larger iMac to explore options like the Studio Display paired with either the Mac Studio or Mac Mini. This combination offers a 27-inch 5K screen with a separate computing unit, diverging from the iMac’s integrated design.

Historically, the 27-inch iMac stood as Apple’s premier consumer desktop, finding its place not just in households but also in professional media studios. However, the absence of an Apple Silicon variant has seen many professionals pivot to alternatives like the Mac Studio, MacBook Pro, or even modular desktop PCs.

Apple says that the 24-inch iMac, with its 4.5K display, bridges the gap between the previous 21-inch 4K and 27-inch 5K Intel models. However, it’s worth noting that this model doesn’t feature Apple’s high-end processors, opting instead for its base chips. While these chips outpace the older Intel versions, the 24-inch iMac lacks the high-performance capabilities once offered by its 27-inch predecessor, especially for GPU-intensive tasks.

The 27-inch model was also recognized for its array of ports and an SD card slot, features the 24-inch variant lacks, offering only up to four USB-C ports. The bottom line, if you want Apple Silicon you’ll need to shell out for a 24-inch iMac, Mac Studio or Mac mini.