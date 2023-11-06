Fix for Apple Watch Battery Drain in watchOS 10.1 Coming

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Apple has acknowledged a battery drain issue affecting some Apple Watches after updating to watchOS 10.1. The company confirmed this in an internal memo distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers.

The memo, obtained by MacRumors from various sources, reveals that Apple is working on a fix that will be included in an upcoming watchOS update. However, the memo did not specify the root cause of the problem, the number of affected customers, or if all Apple Watch models are impacted.

Since the release of watchOS 10.1 in late October, users have voiced their concerns on platforms like the MacRumors Forums, Apple Support Community, Reddit, and X. The battery issue seems to span across multiple Apple Watch models, from the older Apple Watch Series 5 to the recent Apple Watch Ultra 2. We can confirm the battery life on our Apple Watch has been terrible.

Some have noted their Apple Watch battery life going from full charge down to 50% in under one hour.

While Apple’s developer notes for iOS 17.1 mentioned a fix for “increased power consumption” when pairing an Apple Watch with watchOS 10.1 to an iPhone running iOS 17, it appears the battery issue on the Apple Watch persists, requiring a separate watchOS update.

MacRumors previously indicated that Apple is gearing up to launch iOS 17.1.1 for the iPhone. It is anticipated that the Apple Watch battery problem will be addressed in a watchOS 10.1.1 update. However, the resolution might be deferred to watchOS 10.2, currently in beta testing, with a projected release in December.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Apple Watch Sleep Apnea Detection Feature Coming: Report

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has a new extensive report out today detailing Apple’s ambitions for the health sector with Apple Watch. These plans for its Apple Watch in the health sector are marked by both ambition and caution, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. "The things that they're trying to do are not easy,"...
Austin Blake
5 days ago

Here’s What You Can Do with Double Tap on Apple Watch

Apple has rolled out its new double tap gesture feature exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as part of the watchOS 10.1 update made available on Wednesday. The feature allows users to perform a variety of actions without touching the display, simply by tapping their index finger and thumb...
John Quintet
2 weeks ago

Apple Watch Display Flicker Issues Being Investigated, Says Memo

Image: MacRumors Apple is looking into a display issue affecting some of its latest Apple Watch models, including the Series 9 and Ultra 2, according to an internal service memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, reports MacRumors. The issue, described as a brief flicker or "pulse" in display brightness, occurs when the Always On...
John Quintet
3 weeks ago