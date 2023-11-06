X iPhone App to Get Passkey Support and More

The latest iOS update for X (formerly Twitter) version 10.15, has been released on Monday.

According to a comprehensive review by Apple code sleuth Aaron (@aaronp613), this update is significant as it prepares for the integration of Passkey support. Alongside this, users can look forward to an innovative explore tab specifically designed for X on iOS.

Among the notable features of the update is a novel mechanism. This allows users to seamlessly switch between different ranking systems, optimizing their home screen’s pinned communities. Community Admins are also given more control and flexibility. They can now pin hashtags, which acts as a tool to categorize content more effectively within their respective communities.

The 10.15 update is not just about new features; it also addresses several existing bugs according to its release notes. These fixes include fixing issues with right-to-left (RTL) video playback cursors and ensuring playback buttons remain visible in the immersive video view. Additionally, the update resolves challenges users faced when trying to answer a second call while already engaged in another. It also ensures that A/V calls automatically time out when a user disconnects, enhancing the overall user experience.

As for future updates in the X iPhone app, better and enhanced bio editing is coming, according to Aaron, as seen below in the WYSIWYG editor:

We also get a look at the upcoming X explore tab on iOS as well. As you can see, there will be a dedicated tab for Video and Trending:

It’s unclear if these undiscovered features will be available for all users, or paying X Premium subscribers. Stay tuned.

Click here to download X for iOS in the App Store.