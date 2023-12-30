Microsoft Copilot Hits iPhone, iPad: Free ChatGPT-4 and More

Microsoft Copilot is now available for free for iPhone and iPad users. This release follows the introduction of a similar version for Android devices earlier this week.

Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) integrates OpenAI’s latest paid GPT-4 and DALL·E 3 AI models, bringing advanced features designed to enhance productivity and creativity, at no charge.

The app can help you draft emails, compose stories, summarize texts, and translate content in multiple languages, for example. It can also proofread and optimize multilingual content, craft personalized travel itineraries, and assist in writing and updating resumes.

One of the coolest features is its Image Creator, which leverages the capabilities of DALL·E 3 to transform text prompts into high-quality visuals. It’s a designer in your back pocket that can create images for social media and more.

Normally, to access ChatGPT-4 and DALL·E 3 you’d have to pay for ChatGPT Plus at $20 USD per month. The free version of ChatGPT only provided access to the previous GPT-3.5 model.

Click here to download Copilot for iPhone and iPad in the App Store. The app is also available for Mac and the web.