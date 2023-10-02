TTC Wheel-Trans App Launches for iPhone and Android

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) introduced a new mobile application for Wheel-Trans customers on October 2, 2023.

The app, available on both iOS and Android, offers an array of unique features while also supporting most functionalities found on the Wheel-Trans Self-booking Website.

Key Features of the Wheel-Trans Mobile App:

Customers can book, review, modify, or cancel trips directly through the app at any time.

A ‘Where is My Ride?’ feature allows users to track the real-time location of their bus.

The app supports planning for both door-to-door and Family of Services (FOS) trips.

Users can receive service alerts, view their trip history, reset passwords, and adjust communication settings.

The mobile app expands the booking options for Wheel-Trans customers, who can also continue to use the Wheel-Trans Self-booking Website, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, or directly contact Wheel-Trans Reservations for scheduling trips.

The TTC says this new app aligns with the Wheel-Trans 10-Year Strategy, aimed at enhancing the customer experience and offering greater spontaneity and autonomy in trip planning.

The Wheel-Trans mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the App Store.