TTC Wheel-Trans App Launches for iPhone and Android
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) introduced a new mobile application for Wheel-Trans customers on October 2, 2023.
The app, available on both iOS and Android, offers an array of unique features while also supporting most functionalities found on the Wheel-Trans Self-booking Website.
Key Features of the Wheel-Trans Mobile App:
- Customers can book, review, modify, or cancel trips directly through the app at any time.
- A ‘Where is My Ride?’ feature allows users to track the real-time location of their bus.
- The app supports planning for both door-to-door and Family of Services (FOS) trips.
- Users can receive service alerts, view their trip history, reset passwords, and adjust communication settings.
The mobile app expands the booking options for Wheel-Trans customers, who can also continue to use the Wheel-Trans Self-booking Website, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, or directly contact Wheel-Trans Reservations for scheduling trips.
The TTC says this new app aligns with the Wheel-Trans 10-Year Strategy, aimed at enhancing the customer experience and offering greater spontaneity and autonomy in trip planning.
The Wheel-Trans mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the App Store.