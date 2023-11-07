Rogers Debuts 5G Plan for Low-Income Canadians with Free Phone

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Rogers has unveiled a new initiative aimed at expanding the reach of 5G wireless services to low-income Canadians. The Connected for Success program will provide over 2.5 million Canadians with a free 5G smartphone and a 5G wireless plan.

“Our goal is to ensure that the transformative benefits of 5G technology are within reach for all Canadians. This program is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to bridge connectivity gaps nationwide,” said Phil Hartling, President of Wireless at Rogers in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada.

The new Connected for Success 5G Mobile Plan, priced at $25, includes 3GB of data and has no overage fees. A Samsung Galaxy A14 or Motorola G 5G phone is free on financing with a 24-month term.

The $25 5G plan is available to those on provincial income support or disability benefits, seniors on the federal Guaranteed Income Supplement, tenants in non-profit housing, individuals under the federal Resettlement Assistance Program, and families eligible for the Maximum Canada Child Benefit.

In July, Rogers also expanded its Connected for Success high-speed internet program to include Western Canada and Northern Ontario.

