Rogers Dismisses Lawsuit by Family Members as Baseless

Rogers has labelled a lawsuit by Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers, daughters of the company’s founder, as unfounded and self-interested.

The sisters, who are also siblings of the current Chair, Edward Rogers, had previously accused the company of excluding them from board meetings and withholding information, calling the actions oppressive.

In a recent court filing in B.C., Rogers refuted these claims, suggesting that the sisters’ actions were attempts to publicly shame the company and their brother, stemming from longstanding familial discord. This legal battle is part of an ongoing dispute within the Rogers family that began in 2021, which saw Edward Rogers solidify his control over the board after a legal victory, leading to significant changes in the company’s leadership.

The conflict coincides with Rogers’ ambitious acquisition of Shaw, valued at $26 billion. Court documents reveal that the Rogers family had agreed to a temporary ceasefire on their internal disputes during the acquisition process to avoid a public fight, reports Bloomberg.

Despite the agreement, which included the sisters abstaining from board discussions on the Shaw deal, the truce collapsed by September, with the sisters alleging continued exclusion from certain board activities and receipt of censored documents.

Rogers has defended its cautious approach to information sharing, citing potential conflicts of interest due to Rogers-Hixon’s legal representation, which also serves a rival telecom firm.