Waze Now Alerts Drivers of the Most Dangerous Roads

In an effort to improve road safety, Google’s Waze has rolled out a new feature called crash history alerts, designed to inform drivers about the safety records of the roads they travel.

Globally, traffic accidents claim approximately 3,700 lives daily, making crash injuries a leading cause of death worldwide. Waze users report accidents every two seconds, highlighting the potential benefits of preemptive safety measures.

The new feature utilizes artificial intelligence and user-generated data to provide alerts on roads with a high incidence of accidents. By analyzing historical crash data and route specifics, including traffic density, road type, and elevation, Waze will notify drivers of hazardous stretches before they encounter them. To avoid overloading drivers with notifications and to reduce distractions, the app will limit the number of alerts and exclude them on familiar routes that drivers use regularly.

Waze says it is committed to transforming driving into a safer and more informed experience. “Driving is more than transportation; it’s about making smart, informed decisions on the road,” said Waze on Tuesday. With the introduction of crash history alerts, Waze continues to enhance its safety features, aiming to provide drivers with a safer journey and greater peace of mind.

Back in December 2022, it was reported Waze was beta testing this ‘history of crashes’ feature and now it’s widely available.

You always hear about the ‘most dangerous intersections’ locally based on crash reports to local police and insurance companies. But now Waze can leverage its user base once again to warn drivers when the most dangerous routes are upcoming.