YouTube Testing Generative AI Features, Including Conversational Tool

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

YouTube is conducting a series of experiments, testing new generative AI features on the platform. These new tools aims to enable users to get more information about the videos they’re watching in a digestible way.

On the Google support site, the company announces two new YouTube features, which utilize generative AI. The first is a tool that summarizes comment topics. Using AI, YouTube is able to amass and organize large comment sections of long-form videos into themes. These themes can then be found under the ‘Topics’ option. The company also confirms that creators can use these summaries to join the conversation in their comments or use them as insiration for future videos.

At the end of the day, creators have the option to delete comment topics or delete individual comments that appear under a specific topic. Note, comment topics are generative based on the discussions. Therefore, creators can not actively create their own topics. They can also not be created using comments that are under review nor be pulled using blocked words.

Currently, this feature is available “on a small number of videos in English that have large comment sections.” YouTube Premium members can opt in for this test here.

The second feature is YouTube’s new conversational AI tool. The company states this lets users ask questions about the video they are watching and get answers. Additionally, this AI tools is able to recommend other pieces of content and more without interupting the video. For instance, users can ask “How big is the community on YouTube” or “Tell me more about this topic” by selecting the ‘Ask’ prompt under select videos.

Once again, this feature is available “on a small number of people on a subset of videos.” YouTube Premium members in the U.S. on Android devices can opt in for this test here and begin testing this feature “in the coming weeks.” No word on when it’ll migrate to Canada and other markets.

These new features broaden YouTube’s commitment and support of generative AI. This summer, the company revealed additional AI-powered tools designed to help with content creation, including production tools and generative AI images and video creation.

