Apple Explains Why the M3 MacBook Pro Starts with 8GB RAM

In a recent interview, Bob Borchers, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, responded to concerns regarding the M3 MacBook Pro’s base model that starts with 8GB of RAM in 2023.

The discussion arose following comments from Lin YilYi, a Chinese Machine Learning engineer and content creator, who expressed apprehensions that potential customers might see the 8GB of RAM as insufficient for a “Pro” device in an interview with Borchers (via MacRumors).

“Comparing our memory to other system’s memory actually isn’t equivalent, because of the fact that we have such an efficient use of memory, and we use memory compression, and we have a unified memory architecture,” Borchers stated. He suggested that the efficiency of Apple’s system could make 8GB on an M3 MacBook Pro function similarly to 16GB on other systems.

“Actually, 8GB on an M3 MacBook Pro is probably analogous to 16GB on other systems. We just happen to be able to use it much more efficiently,” said the Apple VP.

This almost sounds like a Steve Jobs-level reality distortion field. Wait until the M3 MacBook Pro loads Chrome.

Borchers said customers should try a hands-on experience rather than a focus on specifications, saying, “What I would say is I would have people come in and try what they want to do on their systems, and they will I think see incredible performance.”

Despite the M3 MacBook Pro with 8GB of unified memory being more expensive than its M2 predecessor, Borchers highlighted additional benefits. These include a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, support for 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, enhanced battery life, more ports, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and the latest connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

An entry M3 MacBook Pro starts at $2,099 in Canada for the 14-inch laptop, and upgrading to 16GB of RAM is $250 extra, while 24GB RAM is $500 extra.

The next tier M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro starts with 18GB of RAM and options to upgrade to 36GB for $500 more.

The 14-core M3 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro includes 36GB of RAM, and upgrading to 96GB costs $1,000 extra.

The top level 16-core M3 Max includes 48GB of RAM and upgrading to 64GB costs $250 extra, while a 128GB upgrade is $1,250. Time to open your wallet for RAM–it’s just money, right?

If you want to get crazy the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max with 128GB RAM and 8TB SSD costs a cool $9,299 CAD.