Grand Theft Auto 6 May be Announced as Early as This Week, Trailer to Follow in December

[Update 5:13 AM PT] Rockstar Games’ Sam Houser confirms the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will premiere “in early December.”

Rockstar Games’ long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 could be officially announced as early as this week. Reports claim that a trailer could soon follow sometime in December.

It’s been widely known Rockstar Games is developing a follow-up to the blockbuster hit that is Grand Theft Auto 5. However, it appears the studio may soon be ready to unveil the project, according to Bloomberg. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of if not the most anticipated games. Reputable games journalist Jason Schreier states sources indicate the game may be officially announced “as early as this week and will release a trailer in December.”

The timing isn’t coincidental when considering that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive Software is due to report its financials on Wednesday. In addition, Schreier’s sources state that the trailer’s debut will be made in celebration of Rockstar’s 25th anniversary.

On December 7th, The Game Awards is being held live at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. As the industry gathers to celebrate many hardworking developers and studios, host and organizer Geoff Keighley leverages the show as a platform to debut new game trailers. So, it may not be too far-fetched to believe the trailer may be premiered during the award show.

In September 2022, hackers were able to gain access to early footage of Grand Theft Auto 6, releasing it to the public. Two teens from the U.K. were arrested and convicted this year. It’s claimed that the game will feature two protagonists. This may be the first game in the series to feature a female as a playable character. The game is also believed to be set in a fictional Miami, otherwise known as Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the second-best-selling video game of all time. Released on September 17, 2013, the 10-year-old game has sold more than 185 million copies across many platforms. Suffice it to say, the internet will be set ablaze when the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is released.