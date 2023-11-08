PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle on Sale for $80 Off

Amazon Canada has slashed Sony’s PlayStation 5 console bundle that includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The regular price is $729.99, but the 11% off discount saves you $80 at $649.96. This is the disc version of the PlayStation 5 and it’s eligible for Prime delivery speeds.

The bundle includes a voucher to download the full Spider-Man 2 game through the PlayStation Network.

Click here to jump on this PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle while it’s still available on Amazon.ca. This will make a great gift for the holidays and it’s great to finally see the PS5 back in stock.

[via RFD]