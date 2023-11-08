PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle on Sale for $80 Off

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

playstation 5 spider man 2 bundle

Amazon Canada has slashed Sony’s PlayStation 5 console bundle that includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The regular price is $729.99, but the 11% off discount saves you $80 at $649.96. This is the disc version of the PlayStation 5 and it’s eligible for Prime delivery speeds.

The bundle includes a voucher to download the full Spider-Man 2 game through the PlayStation Network.

Click here to jump on this PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle while it’s still available on Amazon.ca. This will make a great gift for the holidays and it’s great to finally see the PS5 back in stock.

[via RFD]

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Sonos Black Friday Deals and Cyber Monday Revealed

Sonos has revealed its Black Friday deals in Canada for 2023, offering significant savings on a selection of its home theatre and portable audio products. The sale, running from November 17 to November 27, offers a discount on various Sonos speakers and devices, with discounts available through the Sonos website and selected retailers. Here are...
IIC Deals
2 hours ago

Amazon Canada Launches Holiday Shop, Extended Returned Policy

Amazon Canada has launched its holiday gift guide known as ‘The Holiday Shop’, which offers customers numerous gift ideas ahead of holiday shopping. There are categories such as Deals, Gifts for all, Décor, Hosting essentials, Unique gifts and more. Gifts are also categorized by various price points as well, making it easy to shop from...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Amazon Black Friday 2023 Canada Deals Teased, New Start Date

Amazon Canada has officially unveiled its Black Friday event will start early this year, on Friday, November 17. This year's event promises more days and deals than its predecessor, showcasing some of the year's most competitive prices on select items it says. Highlighted early deals on November 17 include: Up to 49% off select Vitamix...
IIC Deals
2 days ago