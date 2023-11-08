PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle on Sale for $80 Off

Sonos has revealed its Black Friday deals in Canada for 2023, offering significant savings on a selection of its home theatre and portable audio products. The sale, running from November 17 to November 27, offers a discount on various Sonos speakers and devices, with discounts available through the Sonos website and selected retailers. Here are...
Amazon Canada has launched its holiday gift guide known as ‘The Holiday Shop’, which offers customers numerous gift ideas ahead of holiday shopping. There are categories such as Deals, Gifts for all, Décor, Hosting essentials, Unique gifts and more. Gifts are also categorized by various price points as well, making it easy to shop from...
Amazon Canada has officially unveiled its Black Friday event will start early this year, on Friday, November 17. This year's event promises more days and deals than its predecessor, showcasing some of the year's most competitive prices on select items it says. Highlighted early deals on November 17 include: Up to 49% off select Vitamix...