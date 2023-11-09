Apple, Google and More Back Aliro Smart Lock Standard

The Connectivity Standards Alliance, which consists of over 675 technology companies, has launched Aliro, a plan set to make digital access using mobile devices and wearables become mainstream. Aliro aims to standardize the way users unlock doors and entry points, ensuring interoperability across various devices and access control readers.

The Alliance is developing a new communication protocol and a universal credential to create a consistent user experience with certified hardware. This plan is a response to the challenges posed by proprietary solutions that lead to mixed experiences for consumers and slows the adoption of new technologies.

Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, highlighted the success of global collaboration on open standards with the introduction of Matter. “Using this collaborative model, we aim to unlock the digital access potential with a new standard that simplifies adoption for companies,” Richardson stated.

Supported by Apple, Google, and Samsung, Aliro was formed within the Alliance to address the need for a standardized digital access experience. Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, Infineon, Kastle Systems, Last Lock, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, and STMicroelectronics also are supporting Aliro.

“Our goal is to significantly impact how people use their smartphones and wearables to unlock doors,” said the CSA.

The Aliro protocol will support NFC, Bluetooth LE, and Ultra Wideband technologies, incorporating asymmetric cryptography and credential data to provide a comprehensive application layer for varied access control scenarios.

The bottom line? Aliro will allow for smart locks and mobile device keys to have a standard managed across various industries for both consumers, businesses and more, similar to how the Matter smart home standard.