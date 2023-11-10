Valve Announced Steam Deck OLED, Available in Canada Starting November 16

Valve has unexpectedly announced the Steam Deck OLED, an updated version of its gaming handheld device. The new model launches on November 16th.

As indicated by the name, Steam Deck OLED features a 7.4-inch OLED display, with 1280 x 800 HDR support. This is a notable upgrade from the base model’s 7-inch LCD screen. The Steam Deck OLED also offers updated features, including Wi-Fi 6E support and a longer-lasting battery.

Valve claims the new Steam Deck OLED models offer “3-12 hours of gameplay (content dependent). The LCD version, launched in February 2022, could only provide up to eight hours of play before a charge. Valve also through in a 50Wh battery, another slight update from the prexisting 40Wh.

Aside from the OLED display, which should offer better clarity and richness to the screen, the new Steam Deck’s selling point is the upgraded storage options. Steam Deck OLED starts with a 512GB NVMe SSD but there is now a 1TB NVMe SSD option. Note, that a ‘Limited Edition’ version of the 1TB model is also being launched exclusively in Canada and the U.S. This option offers a dark transparent body.

If you’re looking to pick up your own Steam Deck OLED, you can secure your purchase on November 16th. Preorders open at 1PM ET/ 10AM PT on the Steam Deck website. Pricing is as follows:

Steam Deck OLED w/ 512GB SSD – $689

Steam Deck OLED w/ 1TB SSD – $819

Steam Deck OLED ‘Limited Edition’ w/ 1TB SSD – $859

Valve is also phasing out the 64GB and 512GB versions of the LCD model. However, the 256GB LCD device is seeing a pricing drop. Moving forward, it’ll be available for $499.