Valve Announced Steam Deck OLED, Available in Canada Starting November 16

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Valve has unexpectedly announced the Steam Deck OLED, an updated version of its gaming handheld device. The new model launches on November 16th.

As indicated by the name, Steam Deck OLED features a 7.4-inch OLED display, with 1280 x 800 HDR support. This is a notable upgrade from the base model’s 7-inch LCD screen. The Steam Deck OLED also offers updated features, including Wi-Fi 6E support and a longer-lasting battery.

Valve claims the new Steam Deck OLED models offer “3-12 hours of gameplay (content dependent). The LCD version, launched in February 2022, could only provide up to eight hours of play before a charge. Valve also through in a 50Wh battery, another slight update from the prexisting 40Wh.

Source: Valve

Aside from the OLED display, which should offer better clarity and richness to the screen, the new Steam Deck’s selling point is the upgraded storage options. Steam Deck OLED starts with a 512GB NVMe SSD but there is now a 1TB NVMe SSD option. Note, that a ‘Limited Edition’ version of the 1TB model is also being launched exclusively in Canada and the U.S. This option offers a dark transparent body.

If you’re looking to pick up your own Steam Deck OLED, you can secure your purchase on November 16th. Preorders open at 1PM ET/ 10AM PT on the Steam Deck website. Pricing is as follows:

  • Steam Deck OLED w/ 512GB SSD – $689
  • Steam Deck OLED w/ 1TB SSD – $819
  • Steam Deck OLED ‘Limited Edition’ w/ 1TB SSD – $859

Valve is also phasing out the 64GB and 512GB versions of the LCD model. However, the 256GB LCD device is seeing a pricing drop. Moving forward, it’ll be available for $499.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple, Google and More Back Aliro Smart Lock Standard

The Connectivity Standards Alliance, which consists of over 675 technology companies, has launched Aliro, a plan set to make digital access using mobile devices and wearables become mainstream. Aliro aims to standardize the way users unlock doors and entry points, ensuring interoperability across various devices and access control readers. The Alliance is developing a new...
Austin Blake
20 hours ago

Pluto TV Launches Five New Stingray Channels

Ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV, in collaboration with Stingray, has announced the launch of five new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Channels in Canada. The channels introduced are set to enhance Pluto TV's entertainment offerings in Canada with a range of specialized content: Stingray Naturescape: A channel that offers viewers a tranquil experience with its...
John Quintet
20 hours ago