Apple to Challenge EU’s Digital Markets Act in Appeal: Report

Austin Blake
56 seconds ago

Apple is set to confront the European Union’s stringent measures against Big Tech’s market dominance, marking the onset of expected multiple appeals against the Digital Markets Act.

The EU’s decision to include the entire App Store in the bloc’s new antitrust measures will be challenged, reported by Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the situation also reveal that Apple will contend that its iMessage service should not be subjected to intensified regulatory scrutiny.

As of now, Apple’s appeal remains in a draft stage and might undergo changes before the November 16 deadline for filing challenges at the EU’s General Court. These developments have been disclosed by individuals who preferred anonymity due to the private nature of the issue.

This confrontation signals another potential legal battle between the world’s leading tech company and the EU. Apple is already engaged in a legal dispute with the EU regarding alleged unpaid taxes in Ireland. Additionally, Apple faces separate EU antitrust investigations targeting its tap-and-pay technology and its conduct towards music streaming competitors like Spotify.

The DMA’s new regulations establish a strict framework for major digital firms and amplify the EU commission’s role as the regional antitrust authority. Under these rules, select platforms are prohibited from privileging their services over competitors’, combining personal data across various services, using data from third-party vendors for competitive purposes, and must allow app downloads from alternative platforms.

Despite the pending appeal, Apple will be obligated to comply with these regulations once they become effective on March 6. Apple has acknowledged in a recent filing that it anticipates making alterations to the App Store in response to the EU’s new plans.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act encompasses a range of Big Tech services, including Alphabet’s Google Search, Apple’s Safari, Amazon’s marketplace, Bytedance’s TikTok, and Meta’s Facebook, among a list of 22 major digital services.

