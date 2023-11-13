Ming-Chi Kuo Details Apple’s 2024 iPad Models, Feature Upgrades

While Apple is yet to unveil its next iPad lineup, 2024 promises exciting developments, with upgrades and new models on the horizon, as detailed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a Medium post.

While iPad shipments may not reach the peak seen in 2022, several key enhancements are expected to captivate tech enthusiasts, according to Kuo.

First and foremost, Apple is set to revamp existing iPad models while introducing a new one. The focal points of these upgrades will encompass the highly anticipated M3 processor and the integration of OLED displays.

Projections for iPad shipments in 2024 indicate a range of 52 to 54 million units. This follows the backdrop of approximately 50 million units shipped in 2023 and a high of about 63 million units in 2022.

Kicking off the year, two iPad Air models, featuring 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch displays, are slated for mass production in the first quarter of 2024.

The 12.9-inch iPad Air, a novel addition to the lineup, forgoes mini-LED but gains an Oxide backplane, delivering enhanced display performance compared to the 10.9-inch iPad Air equipped with an a-Si backplane.

Later in the first quarter through the second quarter of 2024, the scene will witness the emergence of two new OLED iPad Pros, set to replace the existing mini-LED counterparts.

These OLED iPad Pros will introduce the M3 processor and enhanced form factor designs.

Their OLED panels will adopt the Tandem design and LTPO backplanes, outshining the current mini-LED iPad Pro in terms of display performance and energy efficiency.

However, this production timeline may experience a slight delay, as issues with OLED panel modules have necessitated rescheduling to late 1Q24–2Q24.

Looking ahead to the latter half of 2024, more affordable iPad models are expected to emerge. The production of the new iPad mini, initially forecasted for 1Q24, has been delayed to the second half of the year.

Simultaneously, the iPad 11th generation is set to enter mass production in 2H24. However, the iPad 9th generation is slated for end-of-life status before the year’s end, marking a significant transition in the iPad lineup.