iPad Pro 2024 OLED Displays Said to Begin Production in February

Production of cutting-edge OLED displays for Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro is slated to commence in February 2024, according to the Korea Herald (via MacRumors).

Insiders close to the matter have disclosed that LG Display is gearing up to initiate the production of OLED panels for the upcoming iPad Pro models.

This cutting-edge OLED display manufacturing is set to take place at their Paju facility in Gyeonggi Province, commencing three months earlier than initially projected.

The iPad Pro OLED displays are anticipated to be approximately three times the cost of those found in iPhones, possibly leading to higher price tags for customers.

While the current 11-inch iPad Pro sports an LCD panel, the 12.9-inch model incorporates mini-LED backlighting for enhanced brightness and contrast.

OLED technology is poised to eliminate the need for backlighting, ushering in several benefits, including superior contrast ratios with deeper blacks, reduced power consumption, and potentially thinner iPad Pro models.

In preparation for 2024, Apple is actively pursuing around 10 million OLED panels for its iPad series.

LG is anticipated to fulfill approximately 60% of this demand, with Samsung contributing the remainder, focusing on the 11-inch model.

This production venture holds the potential to bolster LG Display’s financial recovery in the coming year. Price negotiations with Apple are being finalized by both LG and Samsung.

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo foresees the release of the new iPad Pro models in the second quarter of 2024.