Asus Black Friday Deal Starts November 17, Offering Savings of up to $500

Asus is hosting its Black Friday sale, running from November 17 through to November 27th. The exciting offer includes savings on powerful gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and more to suit many budgets with savings of upwards of $500.
The company’s Black Friday deals are being spread across Best Buy and Amazon, as well as their own eShop in Canada. Take a look at the following and find the perfect powerhouse for you.
