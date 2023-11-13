‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Not Filmed for Apple Vision Pro, Confirm Producers

Earlier this year at WWDC, Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset which is expected to change how we watch movies and shows at home with the headset.

Back in June, Sigmund Judge from Screentimes.net, said sources told him this Godzilla series was coming to the Vision Pro. “Based on conversations this week with people familiar with its production, I can confirm that the upcoming @Monsterverse series has been shooting in Apple’s Spatial Video format, unveiled earlier this week during Apple’s opening keynote at #WWDC23,” he said. This had the internet talking about Vision Pro and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

But with the new show set to launch on Apple TV+ this Friday, the show’s producers have confirmed it was not shot for the Apple Vision Pro.

Chris Black, one of the show runners and executive producers of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, shut down that rumour speaking to The Movie Podcast, when the latter outright asked if this was true or not.

“We heard that you had the opportunity to also shoot this for the new Apple Vision Pro, and what was the experience like making a show from that?” asked one of the co-hosts, Shahbaz from Toronto.

“Well it’s just not true…show was shot in 4K high def digital video and not designed to be viewed in 3D or upscaled to 3D,” said Black and Matt Fraction, who’s also one of the executive producers. Black questioned how that rumour even started. “Boy are you asking the wrong guys,” said Fraction.

Another Canadian tidbit from the new Apple TV series was that it was also filmed in Canada, taking place near Cache Creek in the Thompson-Nicola region of B.C. in 2022. The show’s third episode should show viewers some familiar landscapes in the region, confirmed the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission earlier this month to Castanet. This was the largest film production in the region since Jurassic World Dominion.

The first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will debut this Friday, with new episodes coming weekly.