Tim Cook Discusses Apple Vision Pro’s Game-Changing Potential

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a recent interview, emphasized the transformative potential of the company’s forthcoming Vision Pro headset.

“The mixed reality device has the potential to usher in an entirely new era of computing,” Cook said to The Independent. He believes the device will impact how people work, communicate, and experience the world, much like the iPhone did 16 years ago.

Cook was in London meeting with app developers, as he sees them as crucial for the success of Vision Pro. “I think the apps today are outstanding. It’s a reminder of the empowerment of the App Store,” he stated. Cook also expressed amazement at the global reach of entrepreneurs who start companies through the App Store.

The Apple CEO took pride in the job creation facilitated by the Apple ecosystem, noting that the iOS app economy is directly connected to half a million jobs, a 70% increase since 2019. “UK app developers have earned nearly £7.5 billion from their apps,” Cook added.

Reflecting on Apple’s growth since he took over as CEO in 2011, Cook said the App Store now facilitates more than $1 trillion in billings and sales annually. “These apps allow developers to make people more sustainable, give somebody educational knowhow about space or even democratize personal training. These are big ideas,” he said.

Cook also touched on the gaming capabilities of the latest iPhone models, stating that Apple iOS is now “the best gaming platform out there.” He emphasized Apple’s serious commitment to gaming, saying, “This is not a hobby for us. We’re putting all of ourselves out there.”

The Vision Pro has become part of Cook’s nightly routine, helping him understand its industry-defining potential. “When you’ve tried it, it’s an aha moment, and you only have a few of those in a lifetime,” he concluded.

Cook recently confirmed the Vision Pro is still on track for an early 2024 launch in the United States. If and when Vision Pro debuts in Canada, it’s going to cost $5,000 CAD locally at least.