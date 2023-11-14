Bell Black Friday Deals 2023: iPhone 14 Lineup on Sale

The ‘Better with Bell’ Black Friday 2023 event has debuted, offering a variety of savings on smartphones, and accessories, plus deals on iPads and Apple Watch.
Bell says customers can enjoy over 85% off on select phones over a 24-month period with Bell SmartPay financing, compared to full device prices. Those trading in their old devices can get up to $700 depending on their smartphone.
Check out some of the Bell Black Friday deals for 2023 below:
Smartphone Offers with Bell SmartPay
Google Pixel 7 from $1/month
Google Pixel 8 from $6/month
Google Pixel 8 Pro from $18/month
Google Pixel 7a from $25/month
Apple iPhone 14 Plus – save $240
Apple iPhone 14 Pro – save $703.32
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max – save $240
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE from $5/month
Samsung Galaxy S23 from $10/month
Samsung Galaxy S23+ save $330.08
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from $26/month
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 from $14.59/month
Other deals from Bell:
Save $240 on iPad 9 and iPad 10 cellular
Get $150 credit towards a new Apple Watch when you trade in your current smartwatch.
