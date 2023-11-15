Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: November 2023

Xbox Game Pass has unveiled its lineup of new games coming soon for the month of November. The announcement was made by Megan Spurr, Community Lead for Xbox Game Pass, on November 14, 2023.

Available Today:

“Coral Island” is now accessible across Cloud, and Xbox Series X|S. It invites players to be who they want and experience enchanting island living at their own pace.

Coming Soon:

“Persona 5 Tactica” will be available for Cloud, Console, and PC on November 17. Gamers will be able to assemble an all-star team of heroes in a brand-new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in Persona’s iconic universe.

“Dune: Spice Wars” will launch on November 28 and is a 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard.

“Rollerdrome” will be available to Game Pass subscribers on November 28. Gamers will be able to experience an adrenaline-pumping, third-person action shooter that blends high octane combat with tricking mechanics.

DLC/Game Updates:

“Grounded: Make It and Break It” update is available now.

“Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XV: Nordics & Greenland” update is also available now to Game Pass subscribers.

“Valorant: Time to Duel or Die with Agent Iso in Episode_07 // Act III” is now also available to download.

Leaving November 30:

Remember to use your membership discount to save on your purchase to keep the following games in your library.