Mophie Debuts New 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger for 2023

Mophie has introduced an updated version of its popular 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe, enhancing the charging experience for Apple device users on the go.

The latest model includes significant upgrades, such as support for Apple Watch fast charging and an eco-friendlier travel case made from up to 50% recycled plastic bottles.

Designed to keep all main Apple devices charged during travels, the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe features dedicated charging spots for iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods/AirPods Pro. This convenience ensures users remain powered up, whether on vacation or a business trip.

The charger, which is Apple MFi certified, is compatible with MagSafe-enabled iPhones and other devices that support wireless charging, providing a secure and efficient charging process.

The new charger offers fast wireless charging up to 15W, enabling users to charge their phones at the fastest speed possible. Its travel-friendly design allows it to fold up neatly into a compact case, transforming any surface into a charging hub when unfolded. This 3-in-1 solution reduces carrying three separate devices to charge your key Apple devices when on the road, saving you space in your luggage.

The charger can power up to three devices simultaneously, with a built-in magnetic Apple Watch charger that supports Nightstand mode and a dedicated spot for AirPods charging. The zippered carrying case includes an AirTag pocket and extra space for cables, offering organization and convenience.

Included with the 3-in-1 travel charger are a USB-C cable and a 30W USB-C PD wall adapter, which again makes it an all-in-one solution. The charger is compatible with a wide range of Apple devices, including various iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 models, along with MagSafe-compatible devices and Magnetic Qi-enabled devices.

The new mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe costs $149.95 USD. Stay tuned, Canadian pricing and availability to follow.