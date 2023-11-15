Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Nov. 15

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Enjoy an exclusive $60 savings when you buy online.
Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.
Ongoing deals:
We’re extending the waiving of home phone and mobility post-paid long distance and SMS charges from Canada to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank until November 30th. No action is required by our customers.
Receive upto 50GB of mobile data for up to 3 days if ever your internet service is not available
Add family members to your account and save $480 per person over 24 months.
Get bonus 250MB bonus data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting with Prepaid Voice and Data plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Get Bonus 10GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 5 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 10 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 20 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 40 GB data
Get bonus + 2 GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 1 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 2.5 GB data with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 and 155 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.
Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Get Google Pixel 7 for $0/mo on $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for 24 months on select plans with financing.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.
Get the iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $5/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in your iPhone 12.
Trade in your iPhone 13 and upgrade to iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.55/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.
Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $40/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years on select plans. Plus, pair it with a parent-friendly plan for your kid or teen – for just $55/mo when you add them to your Rogers Infinite plan!
Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.
Ongoing deals:
Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans, and on the 5G Mobile plans when you bring your own phone (Excluding Quebec).
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $45/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.
Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)
Get Rogers 5G on the Toronto Transit Commission plus 5 rides free. Tap any Rogers credit card using your mobile wallet, until December 31, 2023.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $300 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.
Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 50GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.
Save up to $30/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)
Get 10GB bonus data on the 5G Mobile 50GB NS plan (Excluding Quebec).
Student plans starting from $45/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.
Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.
Get Apple Watch Series 8 for $10 per month. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Enjoy up to 35% off on select like-new devices.
Get the Motorola Edge (2023) for $5.13 per month with Bring-It-Back savings.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $15 extra per month.
Get Google Pixel 8 for only $11.08 per month with Bring-It-Back savings. Plus, trade in your existing device and get up to $175 in bill credits.
Get up to $1,846 off iPhone 14 Pro with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Plus, enjoy a bonus storage upgrade and get 1TB for the price of 128GB.
Buy a phone from November 24–27 and Telus will help youth leaving foster care stay connected with a free phone and plan through the Mobility for Good program.
Get the new Google Pixel 7 for $0 per month on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment agreement. Plus, get up to $175 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the Galaxy S23 FE for $0 per month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $140 in Trade-In bill credits.
Save big and get up to $1,781 off iPhone 14 Pro Max. Enjoy up to $1,301 with Bring-It-Back savings and get up to $480 in Trade-In bill credits. Plus, get a bonus memory upgrade of 1TB of storage for the price of 128GB.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 30GB for $40/mo in Quebec or 65GB for $55/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Save up to 50% on select accessories. Plus, get your accessories for $0 upfront plus taxes with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 for only $12.29 per month with Bring-It-Back. Plus, trade in your current device and get up to $150 in bill credits.
Ongoing deals:
Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on a $55+ plan in Quebec. Shop phones or bring your own device and save $10 monthly for two years on a $80+ plan in other regions.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Save up to $1,102 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Splash into savings and get 50GB of data for $65 per month in Quebec and get 120GB of data for $85 per month in other regions.
Upgrade and save up to $610 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.
Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get 40 GB for $40/mo when you bring your own phone. (Excluding Quebec)
Get an iPhone 14 for $0 down. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.
Get Google Pixel 7 for only $1/mo. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.
Save up to 75% on the pre-loved phones you want.
Credit of $10 for 24 months on the Unlimited nationwide 60GB 5G data and Pay per use data plans. New activations when you bring your own device. (Excluding Quebec)
Credit of $5 for 24 months on the Unlimited nationwide 50GB 5G data plan and the 50GB data, talk & text plan. Credit of $10 for 24 months on the Pay per use data plan. New activations when you bring your own device. (Quebec only)
Get the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for only $5/mo. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.
Ongoing deals:
Get 20 GB for $34/mo in Quebec or 20 GB for $39/mo in other regions, when you bring your own phone.
Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $45, $55, $75 and $85 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)
Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
Get a mobile plan and home internet plan for $75/mo. After a credit of $25/mo for 12 months. Current price: $100/mo (ON).
Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 and $40 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Get unlimited nationwide 5G data for less. Starting at $50/mo in QC and $55/mo in other regions.
Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.
Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).
Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.
Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.
Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Freedom is waiving long-distance and SMS charges for customers to Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip until Nov 30, 2023. Roaming charges for customers in those regions will also be waived during that period.
Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.
Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount
Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.
Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.
Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk + Text + Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months. That’s $80 in savings!
Get 3 months free data and a $0 activation fee when activating an Apple Watch (Cellular + GPS).
Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only. Plus, get 3 months of free watch data and $0 activation fee when you activate your Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular)
New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!
Get infiNET 150 and TV for as low as $75/mo. with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months!
infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless
Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
Costco has announced its wireless kiosk cellphone deals for Black Friday, offering store gift cards with eligible phone purchases again. The Costco wireless kiosk is located inside every warehouse and right now you can save on iPhone 14 and more. Check out what’s available for Black Friday below: iPhone 14 128GB - save $240 on...
Bell-owned Virgin Plus has its own ‘brilliant’ Black Friday event offers on its website, just like how rivals Fido and Koodo did yesterday. The main highlight is a $40/40GB 4G plan for bring-your-own-phone customers. Check out the other Virgin Plus Black Friday deals below: Black Friday Deal: Google Pixel 7 for $1/month with Sweet Pay...
Alrighty folks if you’re a PC Optimum cardholder, check the app for offers because today there’s a one-day Friends and Family event that offers 20% off “almost all regular priced merchandise." The offer looks to be targeting some PC Optimum customers in Ontario because we do not see it being offered to us in B.C....