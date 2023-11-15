Zoomer Wireless Runs on Rogers and It Looks Grim Right Now

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

zoomer wireless website

Zoomer Wireless runs on the Rogers LTE network, run by Cityfone, a subsidiary of Rogers.

The company offered wireless services online and also sold numerous smartphones. Recent changes to the Zoomer website have removed mention of plan offerings and cellphones for sale, suggesting the service may be shutting down.

The front page of the website only shows a ‘Help and Support’ featured page, instead of any featured plans or promotions. It’s not very reassuring for existing customers.

Back in October 2022, Zoomer Wireless announced it was losing its U.S. roaming, and did not offer customers any alternatives.

As it stands, it’s unclear what’s happening with Zoomer Wireless, but it doesn’t look good at the moment. We’ve reached out to Rogers for comment and clarification and will update this story accordingly.

Thanks Tom

