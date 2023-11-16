AirPods Pro USB-C Black Friday Deal Saves You $59

4 seconds ago

Looking for a sale on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with USB-C? They are on sale for 18% off on Amazon.ca right now.

These second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C are available for $269.99, saving you $59.01 off Apple’s regular price of $329.

The USB-C model offers 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio compatibility with Apple Vision Pro, and its charging case features enhanced dust and water resistance, a notable improvement over the Lightning connector variant.

You still get the same custom ear tips, H2 chip, 6 hours of listening time and up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case. With USB-C, your new iPhone 15 can recharge your AirPods Pro case.

This sale price is cheaper than Costco right now at $277 and Best Buy. Buying from Amazon is far easier as Prime shipping speeds mean they’ll arrive in no time.

Click here to buy AirPods Pro with USB-C on Amazon.ca.

