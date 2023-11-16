Apple Music on PlayStation 5: Get Up to 6 Months Free

PlayStation 5 console owners are now eligible to receive up to six free months of Apple Music. This limited-time offer, available until November 15, 2024, allows users to access millions of songs and thousands of playlists without any ads.

To redeem the offer, users must have a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. The promotion is applicable only once per PlayStation 5 console and is limited to one per Apple Music subscriber. Eligible users must redeem the offer through the PlayStation 5 Media Home by the deadline.

The offer is specifically targeted at new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple Music in Canada. New subscribers can enjoy six months at no additional cost, while qualified returning subscribers receive five months free.

After the promotional period, Apple Music renews at $10.99/month, with billing to the payment method on file. However, users can cancel anytime at least a day before each renewal date in their service account settings.

Only PlayStation 5 models are eligible for this offer (PS5 bundles are on sale for $649 right now). Users encountering issues with signing in using their Apple ID are advised to contact Apple support. The offer cannot be redeemed on other PlayStation consoles, mobile devices, or any device other than the PS5.

This promotion is exclusively for new and qualified returning subscribers, and not applicable to current Apple Music subscribers. If you’ve ever been an Apple Music subscriber, this is worth revisiting to get the streaming music for free for up to 6 months.

