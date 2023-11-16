Apple Says RCS Coming to iPhone, Android Owners Rejoice

Now this has taken a huge turn—Apple has agreed to adopt the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard.

Apple confirmed the news to 9to5Mac, saying:

Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.

What does this mean? Currently, when chatting with an Android phone or other non-Apple device, the chat colours are green. Adopting RCS means both iPhones and Android phones will work better together when it comes to messaging, and not just rely on SMS.

Developing, refresh for updates…