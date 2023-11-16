Apple Says RCS Coming to iPhone, Android Owners Rejoice

Gary Ng
20 mins ago

Now this has taken a huge turn—Apple has agreed to adopt the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard.

Apple confirmed the news to 9to5Mac, saying:

Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.

What does this mean? Currently, when chatting with an Android phone or other non-Apple device, the chat colours are green. Adopting RCS means both iPhones and Android phones will work better together when it comes to messaging, and not just rely on SMS.

Developing, refresh for updates…

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple Black Friday Deals 2023 in Canada and Cyber Monday Revealed

Apple has unveiled its four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, set to launch on Friday, November 24th, through Monday, November 27th. Eligible purchases will receive up to $280 in Apple Gift Card. Check out the deals below: iPhone Offers: Receive up to a $105 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of iPhone 14,...
IIC Deals
2 hours ago

Apple Gives Free Extra Year of Satellite SOS for iPhone 14 Users

Apple has announced the extension of its free Emergency SOS via satellite service for an additional year for existing iPhone 14 users, one year after the feature was announced, which has turned into a must-have emergency lifeline for those outside of cellular network connections. Initially launched with the iPhone 14 models in the U.S. and...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Apple Announces Finalists for 2023 App Store Awards

Apple's App Store Editorial team has revealed the finalists for this year's App Store Awards, recognizing nearly 40 app and game developers in 10 categories. These finalists have been chosen for their excellence, inventiveness, and technical achievement in app and game development, says Apple. The selected apps and games are noted for enhancing user creativity,...
Gary Ng
2 days ago