Apple Launches Extra Trade-In Credit for iPhone 15 Series

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

apple trade in iphone 15

Apple Canada has announced a limited-time offer for customers looking to upgrade to the new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

From now until June 3, 2024, customers can receive $250 to $920 in trade-in credit when they trade in an iPhone 11 or higher.

Customers can receive additional trade-in credit when they trade in an eligible iPhone and purchase a new eligible Apple device (in this case an iPhone 15 series) through June 3, 2024. According to Apple, additional terms from Apple or its trade-in partners may apply.

The process to trade in is simple:

  • Find the trade-in value of your iPhone.
  • Upgrade to a new iPhone.
  • Return your current iPhone and receive credit.

Apple said on Monday morning, “you deserve more credit,” according to the promotional email received by iPhone in Canada.

You can see the boosted trade-in credits below for iPhone:

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported late last week this promo was coming on Monday, and again, his crystal ball was correct.

Should you trade-in your old iPhone for an iPhone 15 series device? If you have an iPhone 11 it might be worth the upgrade for faster hardware. Or you could hold out until next year when a rumoured all-new super thin iPhone is said to be in the pipeline.

