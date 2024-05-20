Apple Launches Extra Trade-In Credit for iPhone 15 Series
Apple Canada has announced a limited-time offer for customers looking to upgrade to the new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.
From now until June 3, 2024, customers can receive $250 to $920 in trade-in credit when they trade in an iPhone 11 or higher.
Customers can receive additional trade-in credit when they trade in an eligible iPhone and purchase a new eligible Apple device (in this case an iPhone 15 series) through June 3, 2024. According to Apple, additional terms from Apple or its trade-in partners may apply.
The process to trade in is simple:
- Find the trade-in value of your iPhone.
- Upgrade to a new iPhone.
- Return your current iPhone and receive credit.
Apple said on Monday morning, “you deserve more credit,” according to the promotional email received by iPhone in Canada.
You can see the boosted trade-in credits below for iPhone:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $920
- iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $805
- iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $600
- iPhone 14: Up to $560
- iPhone SE (3rd gen): Up to $270
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $670
- iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $550
- iPhone 13: Up to $430
- iPhone 13 mini: Up to $395
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $480
- iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $375
- iPhone 12: Up to $300
- iPhone 12 mini: Up to $285
- iPhone SE (2nd gen): Up to $165
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $365
- iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $310
- iPhone 11: Up to $290
- iPhone XS Max: Up to $240
- iPhone XS: Up to $185
- iPhone XR: Up to $190
- iPhone X: Up to $140
- iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100
- iPhone 8: Up to $85
- iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $80
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported late last week this promo was coming on Monday, and again, his crystal ball was correct.
Should you trade-in your old iPhone for an iPhone 15 series device? If you have an iPhone 11 it might be worth the upgrade for faster hardware. Or you could hold out until next year when a rumoured all-new super thin iPhone is said to be in the pipeline.