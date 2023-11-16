Costco Black Friday Deals 2023 in Canada Revealed

Costco Canada has sent out an email to customers notifying them of Black Friday savings and deals, set to kick off on Monday, November 20, 2023, at warehouses and online, to November 26, 2023.

There are a bunch of savings on electronics, jewellery, home stuff and more. Apple’s Beats Studio3 wireless black headphones are on sale, while the Sonos Sub and Era 100 are also on discount as well.

Check out the full list of Black Friday deals from Costco Canada below:

Electronics:

Sonos Sub: SAVE $200

Sonos Era 100 Bluetooth speaker (2 pack): SAVE $110

MSI Summit 16-inch 2-in-1 Intel Evo laptop: SAVE $200

LG 65-inch UQ7570 UHD 4K TV: SAVE $50

LG 32-inch 4K UHD monitor: SAVE $100

Beats Studio3 wireless black headphones: SAVE $50

HP OfficeJet 8022e all-in-one printer: SAVE $70

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch (40 mm cream): SAVE $90

Anker 30W charger with USB-C to USB-C cable (2 pack): $29.99, SAVE $10

Anker 30W charger with USB-C to Lightning cable (2 pack): $29.99, SAVE $10

UltraPro Elite Power bar bundle: $19.99, SAVE $5

Duracell or Duracell Optimum AA or AAA batteries: SAVE $6

LG 65-inch OLED C3 4K UHD TV: SAVE $300

Home:

Casper 12-inch queen memory foam mattress: $629.99, SAVE $170

Cuisinart 5.2 L digital stand mixer: $169.99, SAVE $60

Kirkland Signature hard anodized cookware set (10 pieces): $149.99, SAVE $50

Henckels Modernist knife block set (20 pieces): $189.99, SAVE $50

Ninja Speedi 14-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer: $149.99, SAVE $50

Keurig K-Supreme Plus SE coffee maker: $129.99, SAVE $60

Kirkland Signature coffee (120 K-Cup pods): $31.99, SAVE $8

Salton cordless electric glass kettle (1.7 L): $23.99, SAVE $6

Certified porcelain serveware set (3 pieces): $14.99, SAVE $5

Goodyear auto safety kit: $39.99, SAVE $10

Kirkland Signature plush queen blanket: $24.99, SAVE $10

14kt white gold 0.50ctw round diamond band: $799.99, SAVE $200

Clothing: