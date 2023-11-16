Costco Black Friday Deals 2023 in Canada Revealed

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

costco black friday deals 2023

Costco Canada has sent out an email to customers notifying them of Black Friday savings and deals, set to kick off on Monday, November 20, 2023, at warehouses and online, to November 26, 2023.

There are a bunch of savings on electronics, jewellery, home stuff and more. Apple’s Beats Studio3 wireless black headphones are on sale, while the Sonos Sub and Era 100 are also on discount as well.

Check out the full list of Black Friday deals from Costco Canada below:

Electronics:

  • Sonos Sub: SAVE $200
  • Sonos Era 100 Bluetooth speaker (2 pack): SAVE $110
  • MSI Summit 16-inch 2-in-1 Intel Evo laptop: SAVE $200
  • LG 65-inch UQ7570 UHD 4K TV: SAVE $50
  • LG 32-inch 4K UHD monitor: SAVE $100
  • Beats Studio3 wireless black headphones: SAVE $50
  • HP OfficeJet 8022e all-in-one printer: SAVE $70
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch (40 mm cream): SAVE $90
  • Anker 30W charger with USB-C to USB-C cable (2 pack): $29.99, SAVE $10
  • Anker 30W charger with USB-C to Lightning cable (2 pack): $29.99, SAVE $10
  • UltraPro Elite Power bar bundle: $19.99, SAVE $5
  • Duracell or Duracell Optimum AA or AAA batteries: SAVE $6
  • LG 65-inch OLED C3 4K UHD TV: SAVE $300

Home:

  • Casper 12-inch queen memory foam mattress: $629.99, SAVE $170
  • Cuisinart 5.2 L digital stand mixer: $169.99, SAVE $60
  • Kirkland Signature hard anodized cookware set (10 pieces): $149.99, SAVE $50
  • Henckels Modernist knife block set (20 pieces): $189.99, SAVE $50
  • Ninja Speedi 14-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer: $149.99, SAVE $50
  • Keurig K-Supreme Plus SE coffee maker: $129.99, SAVE $60
  • Kirkland Signature coffee (120 K-Cup pods): $31.99, SAVE $8
  • Salton cordless electric glass kettle (1.7 L): $23.99, SAVE $6
  • Certified porcelain serveware set (3 pieces): $14.99, SAVE $5
  • Goodyear auto safety kit: $39.99, SAVE $10
  • Kirkland Signature plush queen blanket: $24.99, SAVE $10
  • 14kt white gold 0.50ctw round diamond band: $799.99, SAVE $200

Clothing:

  • Mobile Warming heated socks: $54.99, SAVE $15
  • Nautica men’s long sleeve shirt: $19.99, SAVE $8
  • Paradox men’s quarter zip base layer top: $14.99, SAVE $5
  • Paradox men’s base layer bottom: $14.99, SAVE $4
  • Paradox ladies’ quarter zip base layer top: $14.99, SAVE $5
  • Paradox ladies’ base layer bottom: $14.99, SAVE $4
  • Licensed ladies’ cozy 2-piece pyjama set: $18.99, SAVE $6
P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

AirPods Pro USB-C Black Friday Deal Saves You $59

Looking for a sale on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with USB-C? They are on sale for 18% off on Amazon.ca right now. These second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C are available for $269.99, saving you $59.01 off Apple’s regular price of $329. The USB-C model offers 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio compatibility with Apple Vision Pro, and...
IIC Deals
5 hours ago

Here are Early Amazon Black Friday Deals in Canada

Amazon Canada has some early Black Friday deals on the company’s devices right now, offering up to 60% off Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles, and more. Check out what’s on sale right now as part of early Black Friday Amazon device deals: Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras: Up to 52% off...
IIC Deals
5 hours ago

Google Black Friday 2023 Deals in Canada Now Available

Google has launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023 in Canada, offering a variety of savings on its Pixel smartphones, Nest products and more. Check out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales below from Google Canada, detailing the deal price and original selling price in brackets, plus savings. The Pixel 8...
IIC Deals
6 hours ago