Costco Black Friday Deals 2023: Get $200 Gift Cards on Cellphones

Costco has announced its wireless kiosk cellphone deals for Black Friday, offering store gift cards with eligible phone purchases again.

The Costco wireless kiosk is located inside every warehouse and right now you can save on iPhone 14 and more. Check out what’s available for Black Friday below:

iPhone 14 128GB – save $240 on Rogers Upfront Edge; bonus $200 Costco Shop Card

– save $240 on Rogers Upfront Edge; bonus $200 Costco Shop Card iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB – save $240 on Bell SmartPay; bonus $150 Costco Shop Card

– save $240 on Bell SmartPay; bonus $150 Costco Shop Card iPhone 13 128GB – $150 Costco Shop Card

– $150 Costco Shop Card iPhone 15 128GB – $100 Costco Shop Card

– $100 Costco Shop Card Google Pixel 7 128GB – $150 Costco Shop Card

– $150 Costco Shop Card Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB – $250 Costco Shop Card

– $250 Costco Shop Card Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB – save $880 on Bell SmartPay; bonus $200 Costco Shop Card

– save $880 on Bell SmartPay; bonus $200 Costco Shop Card Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB – save $954 on Fido financing; bonus $200 Costco Shop Card

Note that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 are eligible for up to $150 in gift cards, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra can get up to $250 in gift cards, more than what’s advertised.

Buying a cellphone from Costco includes a free set of wireless earbuds ($60 value) and a car charger ($30-40 value). The Costco mobility website is down right now as of writing. The Costco wireless kiosk is usually busy so it’s best to go at off-peak times, or at least grab a poutine so you can stuff your face while you’re waiting.

Compared to last year, we saw up to $350 in Costco gift cards doled out for Black Friday, up to $300 for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.