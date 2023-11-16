Peek into DoorDash Canada’s 2023 Trends: What Canadians Ordered Most

DoorDash Canada has just disclosed its annual report, presenting the 2023 End of Year Trends, showcasing Canadians’ top food-ordering behaviors, from favorite cuisines to unique regional habits.

The report, collating data from January to November 2023, provides insights into the quirkiest ordering behaviors, revealing distinctive patterns across regions and nationwide.

Shilpa Arora, DoorDash Canada’s General Manager, expressed delight in Canadians’ enthusiasm for DoorDash’s diverse delivery options, highlighting their preference for convenience while supporting local businesses.

From local restaurant orders to groceries and gifts, DoorDash reflects on the significant delivery moments throughout the year.

Key highlights from the report include:

Markham, Ontario, witnessed the most substantial spending, totaling $3,335 for a diverse order of over 30 beauty products, showcasing consumers’ inclination toward beauty items.

Shortest delivery distances, merely 120 meters, occurred in Toronto, Ottawa, and Thunder Bay, indicating Ontarians’ preference for nearby deliveries.

Healthy grocery items like bananas, tomatoes, and eggs topped the national grocery order list, closely followed by strawberries.

Advanced ordering features were extensively used in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary, indicating high user engagement with this feature.

Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal led in providing special instructions for orders, emphasizing their discerning nature.

Coffee remained a consistent favorite for residents in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary, reflecting their need for an energy boost.

Below are the top-performing restaurants, popular cuisines, and the most ordered food items across Canada in 2023.

Top Restaurants in Canada:

A&W Canada Burger King Dairy Queen Little Caesars Pizza McDonald’s Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Subway Starbucks Tim Hortons Wendy’s

Top Cuisines in Canada:

American Italian Indian Sushi Subs Mexican Japanese Thai

Top 10 Most Ordered Foods in Canada:

Hamburgers & Cheeseburgers Burrito Bowls Chicken Nuggets Pitas & Shawarma Burritos Chicken Burgers Fries Poke Bowl Coffee Stir Fry

Favourite Groceries:

Bananas Roma Tomato Eggs Strawberries Water Bottles English Cucumber Lemon Green Onion Yellow Onions Lime

Midnight Snacks: