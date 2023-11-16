Google Black Friday 2023 Deals in Canada Now Available

Google has launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023 in Canada, offering a variety of savings on its Pixel smartphones, Nest products and more.

Check out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales below from Google Canada, detailing the deal price and original selling price in brackets, plus savings. The Pixel 8 Pro is already on sale for $250 off (an ouch for day one buyers), so this is a great time to look into getting one.

Pixel 7: Price: $499 (OSP: $799) Savings: $300

Pixel Buds Pro: Price: $179.99 (OSP: $259.99) Savings: $80

Pixel 7 Pro: Price: $879 (OSP: $1,179) Savings: $300

Pixel 8 Pro: Price: $1,099 (OSP: $1,349) Savings: $250

Nest Doorbell (battery): Price: $139.99 (OSP: $239.99) Savings: $100

Nest Doorbell (wired): Price: $139.99 (OSP: $239.99) Savings: $100

Nest Hub Max: Price: $179 (OSP: $299) Savings: $120

Nest Hub (2nd gen): Price: $79.99 (OSP: $129.99) Savings: $50

Nest Cam (wired): Price: $79.99 (OSP: $129.99) Savings: $50

Nest Cam (battery): Price: $149.99 (OSP: $239.99) Savings: $90

Nest Cam with floodlight: Price: $239.99 (OSP: $379.99) Savings: $140

Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack: Price: $279.99 (OSP: $439.99) Savings: $160

Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack: Price: $369.99 (OSP: $529.99) Savings: $160

Nest Wifi Pro: Price: $189.99 (OSP: $269.99) Savings: $80

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Price: $49.99 (OSP: $69.99) Savings: $20

Nest Thermostat: Price: $129.99 (OSP: $179.99) Savings: $50

Chromecast with Google TV (HD): Price: $29.99 (OSP: $39.99) Savings: $10

Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect: Price: $299.99 (OSP: $399.99) Savings: $100

Nest Learning Thermostat: Price: $249 (OSP: $329) Savings: $80



Last year, we saw upwards of $300 in savings from Google’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale ($300 off Pixel 7 Pro).