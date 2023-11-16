Google Black Friday 2023 Deals in Canada Now Available

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Google has launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023 in Canada, offering a variety of savings on its Pixel smartphones, Nest products and more.

Check out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales below from Google Canada, detailing the deal price and original selling price in brackets, plus savings. The Pixel 8 Pro is already on sale for $250 off (an ouch for day one buyers), so this is a great time to look into getting one.

  • Pixel 7:
    • Price: $499 (OSP: $799)
    • Savings: $300
  • Pixel Buds Pro:
    • Price: $179.99 (OSP: $259.99)
    • Savings: $80
  • Pixel 7 Pro:
    • Price: $879 (OSP: $1,179)
    • Savings: $300
  • Pixel 8 Pro:
    • Price: $1,099 (OSP: $1,349)
    • Savings: $250
  • Nest Doorbell (battery):
    • Price: $139.99 (OSP: $239.99)
    • Savings: $100
  • Nest Doorbell (wired):
    • Price: $139.99 (OSP: $239.99)
    • Savings: $100
  • Nest Hub Max:
    • Price: $179 (OSP: $299)
    • Savings: $120
  • Nest Hub (2nd gen):
    • Price: $79.99 (OSP: $129.99)
    • Savings: $50
  • Nest Cam (wired):
    • Price: $79.99 (OSP: $129.99)
    • Savings: $50
  • Nest Cam (battery):
    • Price: $149.99 (OSP: $239.99)
    • Savings: $90
  • Nest Cam with floodlight:
    • Price: $239.99 (OSP: $379.99)
    • Savings: $140
  • Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack:
    • Price: $279.99 (OSP: $439.99)
    • Savings: $160
  • Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack:
    • Price: $369.99 (OSP: $529.99)
    • Savings: $160
  • Nest Wifi Pro:
    • Price: $189.99 (OSP: $269.99)
    • Savings: $80
  • Chromecast with Google TV (4K):
    • Price: $49.99 (OSP: $69.99)
    • Savings: $20
  • Nest Thermostat:
    • Price: $129.99 (OSP: $179.99)
    • Savings: $50
  • Chromecast with Google TV (HD):
    • Price: $29.99 (OSP: $39.99)
    • Savings: $10
  • Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect:
    • Price: $299.99 (OSP: $399.99)
    • Savings: $100
  • Nest Learning Thermostat:
    • Price: $249 (OSP: $329)
    • Savings: $80

Last year, we saw upwards of $300 in savings from Google’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale ($300 off Pixel 7 Pro).

