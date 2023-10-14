Google Pixel 8 Pro Faces Torture Test [VIDEO]

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was put through a series of rigorous tests to evaluate its structural integrity and longevity by JerryRigEverything. The video reveals that the Pixel 8 Pro is a robust device, despite some concerns.

The Pixel 8 Pro is slightly heavier than its predecessor and is “the best looking blue phone I’ve ever seen in my entire existence,” said JerryRigEverything.

Google promises seven years of software updates for the Pixel 8 Pro. “I hope their Hardware can handle 7 years worth of use,” JerryRigEverything commented. To test this, the phone was subjected to what was described as “7 years worth of abuse.”

The device’s screen, called the Super Actua Display, is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It showed scratches at a level six and deeper grooves at a level seven during the scratch test. The phone also features a 10.5-megapixel front camera and a razor-thin earpiece.

The Pixel 8 Pro is made from 100% recycled aluminum. Interestingly, the side volume rocker and power button are easily removable.

Despite some minor concerns, the Pixel 8 Pro passed the durability test. “There are no structural imperfections when bent from the front or bent from the back,” JerryRigEverything concluded. This was in contrast to the channel’s torture test of an iPhone 15 Pro Max when the back glass cracked easily on the first bend test.

Check out the full video below: