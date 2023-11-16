Instagram’s New Tools Help Creators Supercharge Their Content

Instagram has unveiled an array of new tools aimed at elevating content creation experiences for creators, including enhancements to Reels, feed photos, carousels, Stories, as well as improved insights.

Users can now save time editing videos with features like Undo / Redo, facilitating easier individual clip editing.

Moreover, adding clips with audio to Reels from the Media Clip hub enables the creation of new memes, boosting creativity.

Enhancements to text features, including text-to-speech voices and updated fonts & text styles, allow for greater creative expression. Users can now turn a portion of any photo or video into a custom sticker, making Reels & Stories stand out.

Additionally, new photo filters offer diverse moods for photos and carousels, enabling users to explore different vibes for their content.

Furthermore, the platform is simplifying posting methods to help users easily access necessary tools during editing. Updates also focus on providing better insights into Reels content performance.

Instagram and Facebook have introduced new metrics like Replays and an interactive Retention Chart to aid creators in analyzing their content’s impact.

For more information on how Instagram and Facebook are backing creators, follow @Creators for the latest news, featured profiles, and essential tips.