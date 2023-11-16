Microsoft’s Black Friday Sale Offers up to $500 in Savings on Select Surface Products

Steve Vegvari
8 seconds ago

Microsoft Canada’s Black Friday sale begins this week. Starting November 17th, a selection of Surface products are going on sale.

For anyone who has been in the market for a new Surface laptop or is looking to gift a Surface accessory this holiday season, this Black Friday sale may be the best opportunity to pick one up. Microsoft Canada’s Black Friday deals see discounts on Surface Laptop 5, Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Pro 9, and more.

Here are Microsoft Canada’s Black Friday deals, available on the Microsoft Store website.

Surface Laptop 5 (save $500)

Surface Laptop Go 3 (save $100)

Surface Pro 9 (save $500)

Surface Laptop Studio 2 (save $500)

Microsoft Canada’s Black Friday deals also include savings of up to 50 percent on select Surface accessories. This includes the Surface Mobile Mouse, Surface USB-C to VGA Adapter, and more.

Stay tuned as we’ll have more Black Friday deals and roundups in the coming days.

