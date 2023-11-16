Public Mobile Upgrades its 40GB Black Friday Plan

But as of today, these Black Friday plans have been tweaked to the following:
34/20GB 5G
$40/40GB 5G (up to 250 Mbps)
Both plans included unlimited Canada-wide talk and international messaging.
As you can see, the 30GB plan was axed, while the 40GB plan gets upgraded to 5G data, which beats what Fido, Virgin Plus and Telus’ own Koodo is offering. It’s worth noting Public Mobile is still offering a $40/40GB plan with 4G speeds on its website at the moment.
Other plans right now:
$45/50GB 5G
$50/60GB 5G on 90-day subscription
$60/60GB 5G Canada-US on 90-day subscription
We may see more plan changes as we head into the official Black Friday weekend next week.
