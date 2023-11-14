Public Mobile Black Friday 2023 Deals: $34 5G Plan and More

Telus-owned Public Mobile has kicked off its Black Friday deals for 2023, offering a variety of plans on sale.

Check out these plans below:

$34/20GB 5G

$40/30GB 5G

$40/40GB 4G (up to 100 Mbps)

Also, there’s a $40/50GB 5G Canada-US plan after 90-day subscription, the cheapest we’ve seen so far. It seems to be for new activations only and you can’t switch to it from an active plan.

Of course, Quebec gets even cheaper Black Friday plans due to regional competition:

$36/40GB 4G

$45/50GB 5G Canada-US

All plans include unlimited nationwide calling and international messaging. You’ll note that for $40, customers need to decide whether they want 30GB of 5G data (up to 250 Mbps) or 40GB of 4G speed data. It really depends on your data needs.

We previously told you about the $34/20GB 5G plan Public Mobile debuted, alongside Freedom Mobile. Public Mobile has lumped this promo plan into Black Friday.

Public Mobile is offering up eSIMs still for a $0 charge and the new plans are part of a ‘Black Friday’ tab on its plans page.