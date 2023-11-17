Apple Takes Legal Action Against EU’s Digital Markets Act

Apple has initiated legal action contesting decisions made by the European Commission under the newly introduced Digital Markets Act, Reuters is reporting.

According to a post shared by the Court of Justice of the European Union on X, the company’s intent to contest the inclusion of its App Store among the “gatekeeper” services.

EU’s Digital Markets Act, targeting 22 gatekeeper services, involves six major tech entities, including Microsoft, Apple, Google from Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and TikTok owned by ByteDance.

The objective of the law is to facilitate easier transitions between competing services, mandating interoperability of messaging apps with competitors and allowing users to choose pre-installed apps on their devices.

Apple’s fellow tech giants Meta and TikTok have also lodged appeals challenging the Commission’s decision regarding the inclusion of their services.

Meta expressed disagreement with the Commission’s designation of its Messenger and Marketplace services under the DMA. However, it did not contest the inclusion of Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram.

Similarly, TikTok voiced concerns that its designation might strengthen the dominance of major tech firms.

“Our platform, operating in Europe for just over five years, is arguably the most capable challenger to more entrenched platform businesses,” said TikTok.

As of now, Apple has not issued any official statement regarding the issue.