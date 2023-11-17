Paramount+ Black Friday Deal in Canada: 50% Off for Limited Time

If you’re looking for a Paramount+ Canada Black Friday deal, an offer is here that offers 50% off for a limited time.

Right now, the newly launched Premium Plan is available for 50% off for 3 months only. That works out to $6.99, instead of the regular price of $13.99 per month. This will auto-renew so the onus is on you to cancel after 3 months as you’ll be charged $13.99 afterwards. The sale ends on November 27, 2023.

There’s also the annual Premium plan at $124.99, which works out to $10.42 per month.

The Standard plan is at $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial. You get HD video quality, streaming on two devices at once and offline downloads.

The new Premium plan adds viewing to four devices at once and 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos streaming, on select titles.

