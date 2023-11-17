Razer Black Friday Sale: Headsets, Controllers, and More Slashed

Steve Vegvari
4 seconds ago

Razer’s Black Friday sale begins on November 17th. Offering a wide array of discounts on products, Canadians can find deals on headsets, controllers, accessories, and more as we move into the holidays.

With few exceptions, Razer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale runs until November 30th. The promotion is being held via Amazon with offers available within Canada. Let’s run through the highlights.

Laptop

Headsets and audio

Controllers

Mouse and keyboard

Accessories

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

