Sonos Black Friday Deals in Canada are Now Live

1 hour ago

Sonos has launched its Black Friday deals in Canada, offering up to 22% off select speakers and home theatre products. This is your chance to buy the new Era 100 on discount at 22% off, while the company’s excellent Arc soundbar and Sub Mini are also on sale.

Check out the full list of Black Friday deals from Sonos below:

  • Arc Soundbar: $879 (save $220, 20% off) for an immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos capabilities.
  • Beam (Gen 2): $519 (save $130, 20% off) to enhance audio experiences from music to movies.
  • Ray Soundbar: $279 (save $70, 20% off) for upgrading the sound quality of TV, music, and gaming.
  • Sub: $799 (save $200, 20% off) designed to add bass to the Sonos system.
  • Sub Mini: $439 (save $110, 20% off) a compact subwoofer for enhancing movies and music with deeper bass.
  • Roam Portable Speaker: $171 (save $58, 25% off) offers portable sound for both home and outdoor use.
  • Roam SL: $149 (save $50, 25% off) provides portable sound without built-in voice control.
  • Era 100: $249 (save $70, 22% off) for improved acoustics and connectivity in any room.
  • Amp: $769 (save $130, 14% off) to power passive speakers and enable multiroom listening experiences.
  • Port: $479 (save $70, 13% off) brings the Sonos experience to an existing stereo or receiver setup.
  • Cyber Monday onlySonos Five for $559 (save $140, 20% off).

The Sonos Black Friday sale kicks off today, November 17 and goes until November 27, 2023.

