Sonos Black Friday Deals in Canada are Now Live

Sonos has launched its Black Friday deals in Canada, offering up to 22% off select speakers and home theatre products. This is your chance to buy the new Era 100 on discount at 22% off, while the company’s excellent Arc soundbar and Sub Mini are also on sale.
Check out the full list of Black Friday deals from Sonos below:
Arc Soundbar: $879 (save $220, 20% off) for an immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos capabilities.
Beam (Gen 2): $519 (save $130, 20% off) to enhance audio experiences from music to movies.
Ray Soundbar: $279 (save $70, 20% off) for upgrading the sound quality of TV, music, and gaming.
Sub: $799 (save $200, 20% off) designed to add bass to the Sonos system.
Sub Mini: $439 (save $110, 20% off) a compact subwoofer for enhancing movies and music with deeper bass.
