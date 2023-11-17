Sonos Black Friday Deals in Canada are Now Live

Sonos has launched its Black Friday deals in Canada, offering up to 22% off select speakers and home theatre products. This is your chance to buy the new Era 100 on discount at 22% off, while the company’s excellent Arc soundbar and Sub Mini are also on sale.

Check out the full list of Black Friday deals from Sonos below:

The Sonos Black Friday sale kicks off today, November 17 and goes until November 27, 2023.