Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals in Canada: Up to $100 Off

1 hour ago

airpods deals black friday

Apple’s AirPods are on sale for Black Friday from authorized retailers including Amazon.ca.

Here is what has been slashed at the moment:

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a set of AirPods, this looks like the time to do it. AirPods 2 are great entry AirPods for the teenagers as a fashion thing. The deal for AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is nice considering they were just upgraded. AirPods Max are getting old and we’ve seen better deals at below $600. But if you’re desperate and were going to buy them as a gift, any discount right now is better than nothing.

Click here to see all the AirPods deals on Amazon.ca.

