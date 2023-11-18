Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals in Canada: Up to $100 Off

Apple’s AirPods are on sale for Black Friday from authorized retailers including Amazon.ca.

Here is what has been slashed at the moment:

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a set of AirPods, this looks like the time to do it. AirPods 2 are great entry AirPods for the teenagers as a fashion thing. The deal for AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is nice considering they were just upgraded. AirPods Max are getting old and we’ve seen better deals at below $600. But if you’re desperate and were going to buy them as a gift, any discount right now is better than nothing.

