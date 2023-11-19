Amazon Kindle Early Black Friday Deals are Here, Up to 32% Off

Amazon Canada’s early Black Friday deals are well underway, offering discounts on a variety of the company’s devices and more.

The company has updated its Amazon device deals to now add Kindle discounts for early Black Friday. The regular Kindle, Paperwhite and Oasis models are not on sale yet, but we are seeing the newer Kindle Scribe with pen being discounted.

Check out the Kindle Scribe deals below:

Here’s the rest of the Amazon device deals available right now:

Interestingly enough, Amazon’s website under its own device deals also lists Fitbit devices on sale, despite the latter not being owned by Amazon.