Apple Black Friday Deals at Staples: AirPods, HomePod and More

Apple’s AirPods are on sale for Black Friday from authorized retailers including Amazon.ca. Here is what has been slashed at the moment: AirPods 2 - $126 (save $53) AirPods 3 - $198 (save $30) AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) - $267 (save $51) AirPods Max - $679 (save $100) If you’ve been waiting to pick up...
Bell Media’s TSN has announced its Black Friday offer for 2023, offering a major discount on its annual streaming plan, according to an email received by iPhone in Canada on Saturday. New, upgrading and reactivating customers can save 40% off a TSN annual plan, taking the price down to $119.90 plus tax for the first...
Videotron’s Freedom Mobile continues to tweak its Black Friday plans, with the latest offering targeting those seeking 4G data plans. Right now, there is a $29/10GB 4G data plan for bring your own phone customers for 24 months, which includes a $5/month credit for two years and is with Digital Discount. The plan includes unlimited...