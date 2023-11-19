Bluetti Black Friday Deals in Canada Now Available

If you’re looking to save on Bluetti’s portable power stations and solar generator kits, the company has kicked off its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale in Canada, offering up to $1,200 CAD in savings, depending on product.
Check out Bluetti’s Black Friday deals below, offering up to 30% off. Act now before they sell out:
These Black Friday deals go from November 17-27, 2023.
These Bluetti portable power stations are lifesaver if you’re living in remote areas and need power if there’s an outage. The various stations such as the EB3A are fantastic for camping, offering you plug in outlets so you can still easily cook while in the great outdoors.
Thanks to Bluetti for supporting iPhone in Canada and independent news.
