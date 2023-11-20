Costco Offering Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 44mm for $249.97

Hopeful Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) owners rejoice. Costco is currently offering the 44mm model in ‘Midnight Black’ for $249.97.

First seen by RedFlagDeals, Apple’s second-gen entry point into the Apple Watch ecosystem is available at a discounted price. The original post was taken in-store at a Costco location in downtown Vancouver, B.C. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) typically retails for $369.00 when purchased through Apple. Costco’s latest deal lowers to price by a staggering amount.

It’s worth noting that the deal appears to be in-store only and largely based on stock within each independent location. Users within the thread replied stating that similar deals have been discovered in Peterborough, Ontario. This leads some users to believe that the deal may be contingent on locations wanting to clear inventory ahead of the holiday season.

A similar deal was available via Costco online a few days ago. Costco made the ‘Silver White’ model available for $249.99. Unfortunately, the deal has since expired.

If you’re in a pinch and are looking to get an Apple Watch SE this holiday season, Apple is hosting a Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion. Announced last week, customers can get a $70 Apple Gift Card when purchasing an eligible Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 9.