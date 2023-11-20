Check Out Modern Warfare III’s Top 3 Maps, Winning Tips on PlayStation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has seen a surge of engagement among PlayStation players, who have swiftly embraced its immersive multiplayer experience.

Sledgehammer Games, the developers behind the game, have delved into the most favoured maps, shedding light on what makes them stand out and providing winning strategies for players.

In just over a week since its global release, Modern Warfare III has captivated players with its fast, responsive movement mechanics and tactical upgrades.

Among the noteworthy features is the return of Map Voting, revealing the top three preferences of PlayStation players: Rust, Terminal, and Scrapyard.

Rust

Rust, situated in the Urzikstan desert, offers fast-paced battles around its dominating central Tower.

Matt Abbott, the art director at Sledgehammer Games, shared insights into the map’s evolution for Modern Warfare III.

His team aimed to balance aesthetic enhancements with the game’s traversal mechanics, revamping the map’s style to cater to both new and competitive players.

Terminal

Zakhaev International Airport, a classic medium-sized map in the Modern Warfare universe, has undergone a modern facelift for the latest installment.

Abbott discussed the intent to transform Terminal into a contemporary functioning airport while preserving its familiarity for players. The map’s inside-out redesign focused on colour schemes and materials for easy navigation.

Scrapyard

Set in an aircraft boneyard, Scrapyard presents intense close-quarters combat scenarios.

Abbott emphasized the use of cutting-edge rendering techniques to enhance player visibility while maintaining dramatic visuals. The map’s reflective elements and lighting innovations elevate the gameplay experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Winning Tips

Alongside the insights from developers, Greg Reisdorf, Multiplayer Director for Modern Warfare III, provided winning tips for each map.

For Rust, focusing on the Tower and strategic grenade use is recommended. Terminal sees the effectiveness of the Guardian Killstreak, while Scrapyard benefits from utilizing Climbing Boots to gain advantageous positions.

Modern Warfare III continues to captivate the gaming community since its launch on November 10, with more maps slated for arrival in Season 1.