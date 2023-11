If you’ve been eyeing portable power stations from Jackery, they’re on sale right now as part of Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada, offering up to $1,200 off and up to 43% off select items.

These portable power stations can power various devices and also can include ports for USB, DC and AC power, allowing you to take your air fryer and more while you’re camping or provide you with backup power during outages. If you buy the solar panels, you can go completely off-grid during the summer.

Check out the Jackery Black Friday sales below while they are still available: